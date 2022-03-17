UNION — Coming off a considerable accolade, the Buffalo Peak Golf Course in Union is aiming to keep raising the bar in the 2022 season.
Built in 2000, the Buffalo Peak Golf Course faced a number of hurdles along the way in relation to construction costs and building a positive reputation in the golf community. Dana Londin’s appointment as general manager early in 2020 helped spur the course’s revitalization, earning the facility of the year award by the Oregon Golf Association in 2021. The course opened its doors for play this week, marking the start of the 2022 season.
“The phone is literally ringing off the hook,” Londin said. “I think we’re going to have another great year.”
Heading into the spring season, Londin and the team at Buffalo Peak are looking to keep up the positive momentum and continue building the course’s reputation. Several renovations to the facilities at the course are paving the way for the 2022 season.
A big part of last year’s success was hosting the Oregon Junior Golf Association Amateur Championship this past summer. The tournament drew more than 100 of the state’s best youth golfers and provided a major boost to local business and tourism.
After positive feedback from the tournament’s competitors and organizers, Buffalo Peak is slated to host the Oregon Junior Golf Association’s first major of the year for the next five years.
“The exposure that we got from hosting that major was amazing,” Londin said. “The kids loved the golf course so much that they pushed forward for them to come back.”
Tournaments are set to be a regular occurrence this season, opening with the April Fools Scramble on Saturday, April 2. Events are scheduled throughout the spring and into October.
A key new component of the Buffalo Peak Golf Course this season is the newly renovated golf shop, which will help golfers stay in tune with the top equipment in the game. Community members donated the materials for the renovation, which included new wood paneling and revamped shelves — the store stocks top golf brands such as Ping, Callaway, Cleveland, Titleist, Evnroll Putters, Asics shoes, Puma, Cobra and more.
“My goal in the golf shop is to be recognized as a place where we can supply anything from high-end to beginner stuff,” Londin said. “Both myself and my assistant are certified fitters with every company that we sell products for, which makes a big difference when you get fitted for equipment. That’s important to me.”
The golf shop has the potential to supply food to golfers, an idea that Londin and the crew have flirted with. The shop now includes new counters and three sinks, opening the door for Buffalo Peak to have some food available for special events and test the waters before being fully functional.
The revamped shop is also drawing in endorsement opportunities at the course, with several of the biggest golf companies planning to demo their products at Buffalo Peak this spring. Buffalo Peak is set to host six different demo days throughout May and June, allowing participants to try out new golf equipment from top brands.
“It’s a nice opportunity to try some product that you might not normally get to try,” Londin said.
The course also will host its second Thunder at The Peak Independence Day firework show, which drew a crowd last summer.
“It was a huge success last year — it was awesome,” Londin said. “With me still being new, we’re just trying to see what we can actually do here as far as golf goes and beyond.”
The course is working to draw in interested golfers from out of the area, as the amount of traveling golfers is beginning to increase. Local stay-and-play partnerships with the nearby Lodge at Hot Lake Springs and Grande Hot Springs RV Resort as well as Baker City’s Geiser Grand Hotel promote the golf course to golfers from outside the area, benefiting local businesses who host the visitors.
“People used to travel from Boise and their main stop was Wildhorse,” Londin said. “We’re definitely getting some of those people stopping here now, for sure.”
As Buffalo Peak looks to keep raising the bar, Londin noted that the improvement extends past the facilities available. Caddies this summer will play a big role in greeting golfers, running the bag drop, getting the golfers set up and creating an overall welcoming environment.
“It’s about the experience,” he said. “The golf shop is up and running and people know they can get stuff, but now it’s about the experience.”
