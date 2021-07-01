UNION — Pioneers were still trekking to the Northwest on the Oregon Trail when one of the first documented Fourth of July fireworks shows in the Grande Ronde Valley took place in 1876.
The show was conducted in Union after a ball attended by 101 people at Union’s old Centennial Hotel. An advertisement for the formal dance, whose writer may have been prone to hyperbole, stated that the ball would “eclipse anything of the kind ever given east of the Cascades,” according to the book “Oregon’s Flamboyant Fourth” by Doris Huffman.
No formal dances are scheduled in Union County during this year’s Fourth of July celebration, still it will be memorable — and historic.
This year’s fireworks show will be held for the first time at Union’s Buffalo Peak Golf Course after being run in the vicinity of Union High School’s sports complex in 2018 and 2019. Fireworks will be launched from the golf course and a portion of the course will be available for people to watch the show.
The location of the Union fireworks show, not conducted in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was moved to Buffalo Peak because the course is on higher ground so fireworks launched there can be seen throughout the town.
“It is a perfect spot,” said Donna Beverage, a Union County Commissioner and president of the Union County Chamber of Commerce, which is in charge of the country’s fireworks show.
The fireworks show is one of two major Fourth of July events set to be conducted in Union County. The first will be the annual Fourth of July parade in Imbler, which starts at noon. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Imbler Christian Church, following the parade, will be providing free hot dogs, soda pop, chips and cotton candy.
Many people attending the parade will likely also travel to Union for the fireworks show. Sites from which people are being encouraged to observe the fireworks show include Union High School’s athletic complex.
“That would be a great place for people to bring blankets and chairs and watch the show,” Beverage said.
Previous fireworks shows in Union included a small family-oriented festival at the UHS athletic complex, which featured live music and the awarding of prizes. No such festival will be conducted this year, though, because of the pandemic. Doug Wiggins, Union’s city administrator, said that because it was unclear what COVID-19 safety restrictions would be in place on the Fourth of July until recently, there wasn’t enough time to organize pre-fireworks activities.
Those arriving early for the fireworks show will have an opportunity to visit a number of evening yard sales and enjoy dinner in Union, Beverage said. She said that at least two restaurants will be open in Union prior to the fireworks.
The fireworks show will launch just after dusk and run 30 to 40 minutes. It will be put on by Western Fireworks Display, a Portland-area company that has run all of the past firework shows in Union. The total cost of putting on the show will be $14,000, which includes $2,000 spent for advertising.
Agencies that will have staff at the fireworks show to promote safety, direct traffic and perform other tasks include Union County Search and Rescue, the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Union Fire Department, which will have five engines at Buffalo Peak, Beverage said.
Union County’s fireworks display was conducted for at least four decades in La Grande at Eastern Oregon University where many watched from Community Stadium. The show was moved to Union after 2017 because of construction work on Community Stadium’s field. The show has remained in Union since then because Eastern no longer has room to conduct the fireworks show due to ongoing construction projects such as the fieldhouse on the university’s former baseball field.
In addition to Union, places Northeast Oregon residents can go to see a major fireworks include Wallowa Lake for the annual “Shake the Lake” display. The event, which usually is put on from a raft floating in the north end of Wallowa Lake, is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m.
