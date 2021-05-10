LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is looking for artwork for the exterior of its new Field House.
EOU, through the Oregon Arts Commission’s Art in Public Places Program, seeks to commission works for the $9 million facility that is under construction and has $71,000 for the exterior artwork. According to a press release from the university, the budget covers artist fees, fabrication, insurance, shipping, travel, installation, documentation and all other project costs.
The call for artists for the exterior art extends to artists and artist teams in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. The solicitation and selection process is to be inclusive, encouraging a diverse selection of artists to apply, including artists from communities of color, women and LGBTQ+ artists, the release stated.
The selection committee seeks artwork that meets these criteria:
• The art is freestanding and not attached to the building in any way.
• Work that integrates environmental beauty and Field House activities.
• Art that expresses movement in an outdoor environment and draws attention to the Field House from a distance.
The project is on a tight timeline due to bond funding deadlines. Footing must be installed in fall 2021 and the artwork by the end of March 2022, according to EOU. The application deadline is Monday, May 17, at 5 p.m.
Three finalists will receive an artist fee of $175 per artist/artist team to attend a virtual interview to discuss their past projects and artistic approach. The committee will select one artist/team for the contract to create artwork based on the discussion, their past work and artwork development process.
You can learn more about the project at www.oregonartscommission.org/services/calls-art. You also can contact Peg Butler, the Oregon Arts Commission project manager and nonvoting selection committee chair at pegbutlerart@gmail.com.
The EOU Field House facility will provide intercollegiate practice and competition space for EOU’s track and field program as well as other athletic programs, classroom and lab space for the Health and Human Performance Program degree and space for EOU’s Outdoor Adventure Program.
When complete, the building will include a 200-meter track allowing for intercollegiate and high school track meets in the winter, rock-climbing facilities, an OAP equipment rental shop and the HHP’s Movement Education Center.
