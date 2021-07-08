LA GRANDE — A wildfire near the Oregon Trail Interpretive Park at Blue Mountain Crossing, about 12 miles west of La Grande continues to burn, according to fire officials.
The 3.5 acre fire was first reported in the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, June 7, and was ignited by a campfire, according to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center. The blaze was not controlled or contained as of 8 a.m. Thursday, July 8, but there are no containment issues, officials with the dispatch center.
Firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service and the Oregon Department of Forestry have been combatting the blaze, named the Oregon Trail Fire.
