Matt Gillum
Buy Now

Matt Gillum, of the city of Island City's public works department, checks a no trespassing sign on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, where there have been homeless camps near the Grande Ronde River.

 Dick Mason/The Observer, File

ISLAND CITY — The Island City City Council has a new ordinance restricting camping on public property.

The city council on Monday, May 8, voted unanimously to approve the second reading of an ordinance that imposes restrictions on camping and leaving belongings unattended within certain areas of the city.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.