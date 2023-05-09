ISLAND CITY — The Island City City Council has a new ordinance restricting camping on public property.
The city council on Monday, May 8, voted unanimously to approve the second reading of an ordinance that imposes restrictions on camping and leaving belongings unattended within certain areas of the city.
Ordinance 162, which went into effect immediately after the council’s vote, makes it unlawful to camp at any time within all parks, on sidewalks less than 5 feet wide and on all public property within or outside of the corporate limits of the boundaries of Island City. The ordinance makes it illegal to store personal property, including camp facilities and camp paraphernalia, on public property.
The ordinance is needed to address homeless camps within the city limits, according to City Recorder Karen Howton. The issue is particularly concerning at the site of the city’s 12-acre pond in the northeast portion of town. Howton said a number of unhoused people periodically camp near the pond despite posted signs stating that camping is prohibited there.
Fire is another concern. Howton fears that a fire started by transients could spread and endanger homes of people living nearby. The 12-acre pond is less than 100 yards south of the Grande Ronde River where a number of homeless people also stay.
Ordinance 162 also addresses the issue of people who periodically come into Island City and stay for extended periods of time in recreational vehicles on city streets. Howton said Island City already has an ordinance limiting how long RVs can stay on public property. The proposed ordinance, though, will make it easier to enforce the restriction, Howton said.
Also on May 8 the city council voted to adopt a resolution which will allow the city to move some of its funds into the Local Government Investment Pool. The LGIP pays an annual interest rate of about 3.5%, which is much higher than what the interest rate the city now receives for this money.
“I think this is a very good move," said Delmer Hansen, chair of the city of Island City’s budget committee.
Budget approved, awaits adoption
The city’s budget looks solid for the upcoming fiscal year.
Island City’s budget committee voted May 8 to approve a proposed 2023-24 general budget of $1.208 million, up $71,000 from the current year’s budget. The budget will allow the city to retain all of its programs and not make any staff reductions, Howton said. The budget committee voted to approve the budget at the conclusion of its first meeting.
The city council will vote on adoption of the budget at its Monday, June 12 meeting.
