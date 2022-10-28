Cody Vela
La Grande City Council candidate Cody Vela speaks during the 2022 Election Town Hall held at Zabel Auditorium at Eastern Oregon University on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. A number of people said they have experienced menacing social media posts from Vela, including threats to throw them off committees, as the campaign season ramped up in late September.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE — City council candidate Cody Vela defended himself against accusations of online bullying and abrasive online interactions.

A number of people have said they experienced menacing social media posts from Vela, and provided screenshots, including threats to throw them off committees, as the campaign season ramped up in late September. Vela did not directly comment on many of the online interactions because he said he could not prove the validity of the screenshots.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

