LA GRANDE — With the Nov. 8 general election less than a month away, there are still opportunities for voters to learn about the local candidates on the ballot.

The La Grande Fire Department’s Firefighters Local 924 Union and the La Grande Police Association will host a candidate forum Tuesday, Oct. 18, for those running for La Grande City Council to speak about public safety. Candidates for mayor and city council races will be given 10 minutes each to speak about any topic related to public safety. At the end of the forum there will be a question and answer session with the audience.

