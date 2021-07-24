LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library has a new director at its helm.
The city of La Grande recently appointed Carrie Bushman as interim director of Cook Memorial Library in downtown La Grande when former director Kip Roberson departed earlier this month. Bushman takes the one-year interim role following 20 years of working at the library and will likely take over as permanent director at the end of her term.
“I’ve just found my niche in life and getting to work with kids has just made it the perfect job,” she said.
Making some new beginnings
Bushman came to the library as a temporary employee in 2001 when it was housed in the Carnegie building and most recently served as the children’s services librarian. Over the years, Bushman was elevated to higher part-time positions until becoming a full-time employee.
In her time with the library, Bushman has worked under three different library directors, which she said has given her more perspective heading into this interim position.
“I’ve seen all different styles,” she said. “There were some things that worked and some things that didn’t, some things I agreed with and didn’t agree with. In the end they all did great, so I’ve learned something from all of them.”
According to Bushman, an English major, said she was drawn to library services because of her passion for reading and working with kids. As she gained experience over her 20 years at the library, staff openings allowed her to move up the ranks.
“It just seems like a natural next step,” she said.
Roberson, who took over as Cook Memorial Library’s director in October 2019, and La Grande City Manager Robert Strope both saw Bushman as the best fit for the job. At the La Grande City Council meeting on Wednesday, July 7, councilors voted on a memorandum of understanding with the La Grande Employees Association Union, allowing Bushman to officially switch from employee to director and opening the door for her previous position to be backfilled by Mackenzie Isaak.
“It is my hope that at the end of the one-year interim position that Carrie has done an outstanding job and is interested in continuing,” Strope said at the meeting.
Prior to Roberson departing Cook Memorial Library — to be the director of library services at the Teton County Library in Jackson, Wyoming — he was able to secure two new part-time positions at the library, which will likely allow it to be open on Saturdays and was regarded by Roberson as one of his fondest personal achievements. For Bushman, the task of filling those positions coincided with backfilling her own spot as well as learning the ropes of the director job.
“Our team is good and I don’t have to stress too much because we know what we’re doing,” Bushman said. “We just need to keep with the times and keep moving forward in serving our community.”
According to Bushman, the two new part-time positions will greatly improve the library’s ability to coordinate programming because the rest of the staff will have more time available.
This summer, Cook Memorial Library is holding children’s summer reading programs as well as programs and events for teens and adults. Long-term programs that Bushman aims to conduct at the library are the “Books for Babies” initiative and improvement of the adult learning programs focused on helping adults acquire their GED.
Under Roberson, Cook Memorial Library landed a WorkSource grant that will allow for more spending on adult learning. According to Bushman, the library plans on installing a public-use laptop that will be specifically geared toward resume building, job interviews, learning resources and other tools for adult education.
The library is also partnering with Grande Ronde Hospital in coordinating the “Books for Babies” program, which gives newborns their first book and provides a library card, a parent guide, bookmarks and more reading resources.
Open doors
Cook Memorial Library joined many other businesses and city buildings in reopening as the COVID-19 infection numbers have decreased. With the library back open as a public resource, Bushman says the rush of visitors has been challenging but welcomed.
“It’s been overwhelming how busy we’ve been. It feels a bit like normal again,” Bushman said. “It’s great to start having everyone back in.”
The library is starting to put out the remainder of public-use computers and other resources as infection numbers remain low.
“We’re still being careful,” she said. “We do have all of the entrances open now, but we’ll always still provide masks and sanitizer as needed.”
Bushman takes over the helm at the Cook Memorial Library following unprecedented times during the pandemic. The new interim director and her staff are aiming to further establish the library as a focal point in the community. If all goes well, Bushman will continue on as Cook Memorial’s permanent director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.