Catching on to STEM

LA GRANDE — Local youths tuned up their interest in science, technology, engineering and math with participation in STEM Week, May 8-16.
The Greater Oregon STEM Hub at Eastern Oregon University put together local events as part of the statewide seventh annual STEM Week to provide rural families with learning opportunities. Executive Director David Melville leads the GO STEM Hub after years of experience with educational outreach projects through environmental education centers and grant-funded projects. The GO STEM hub worked with a network of 13 other hubs across the state to put on STEM Week.
“We’re able to pull resources and support from STEM hubs in the western part of the state as well as central and here in Eastern Oregon,” Melville said. “It’s a great way to spread statewide awareness and to celebrate all things STEM.”
Through events such as STEM Week, GO STEM carries out its mission of fostering value in science, technology, engineering and math among the youth in the community and creating avenues for careers in the field.
GO STEM Hub Program Coordinator Donna Rainboth described an in-person event in which children in the La Grande School District worked on a reverse engineering project. From taking apart sewing machines to gaming controllers, the activity encouraged students to think outside the box in a number of ways.
“It’s just great to watch the kids be engaged,” Rainboth said. “It was lunchtime and nobody wanted to stop.”
Third-grade students in Jenn Forrester’s class at Central Elementary in La Grande presented their results and findings in a slide show at the end of the week.
According to Forrester, the classes are practicing COVID-19 protocols by having the children work individually or socially distanced, as opposed to the group work of previous years.
“It prepares them for jobs that might not even exist yet,” Forrester said. “They can use these skills across all subjects.”
ReMake Learning Days Across America also funded several local events throughout Oregon to enlist caregivers, parents and children in STEM activities. Meghan Ballard hosted two such events, May 11 and May 14, in La Grande.
One was a visit to Pete’s Pond on Miller Drive, where Ballard and Boy Scout Troop 515 planted native trees and shrubs with the goal of strengthening the water quality and stimulating the local ecosystem.
“For young learners, and all ages really, getting that hands-on experience really helps cement the concepts in their brain,” Ballard said. “Being able to see it visually and learn about it through talking and discussions while seeing your peers do it helps out a lot.”
The local scouts planted upward of 20 trees and shrubs, including Oregon’s state flower, the Oregon grape. GO STEM Hub and Plantworks in Cove donated the plants for the event.
On May 14, a younger crowd gathered to take part in an aquatic insect and water quality survey at Pete’s Pond. The preschoolers in attendance sampled for macroinvertebrates in the pond and created arts and crafts.
While COVID-19 limited the scope of in-person events, the largely virtual STEM Week went on smoothly throughout Oregon.
“We’ve really focused on being able to provide the resources we would have done in person,” Melville said. “We are holding sessions and different events in person, but making sure that we’re following protocols and providing those opportunities online as well.”
Among the online resources, GO STEM Hub purchased the license for an online showing of “Picture a Scientist,” a 2020 Tribeca Film Festival selection that documents a new age of women in STEM exploration and careers.
“I hope they find that they can enjoy science, math and engineering,” Rainboth said of those who participated in STEM Week. “Experiencing what they’re good at leads to critical thinking, problem solving and career connections.”
Learn more about STEM education in Eastern Oregon at www.go-stem.org.
