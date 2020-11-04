LA GRANDE — The Driver and Motor Vehicle Services Division is catching up on its backlog of requests and offering residents of Eastern Oregon more opportunities to make appointments at its offices.
The appointment scheduler at DMV2U.Oregon.gov has a step-by-step process for scheduling an appointment, and cities including Baker City, Burns, Hermiston, John Day, La Grande and Milton-Freewater often have availability open within a week.
Services include permit approval, licensing and vehicle title change. The DMV in a press release stated it is important for residents to check online what documents the need for specific services prior to an appointment.
Face masks are required during the appointments and social distancing should be observed.
