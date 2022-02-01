UNION — An online and in-person auction that could go a long way toward helping restore the Catherine Creek Community Center will be starting soon.
Money raised from the auction will be used to fund renovation projects for the Catherine Creek Community Center, which is in the former Union United Methodist Church building complex. The complex, which includes the old Methodist Church building, is more than a century old and its meeting hall, which was built more than five decades ago, is in need of major renovation work.
Money raised from the auction will be spent on roof work and electrical system upgrades, according to Terra Richter, a member of Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall.
The Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall purchased the Methodist Church complex almost a year ago and the group was instrumental in opening the buildings as the Catherine Creek Community Center. Funds raised at the auction will not only be spent on building upgrades but also will help pay off a loan the community group received to help purchase the property.
The old Methodist Church and its meeting hall was put up for sale after the church closed because of declining membership. Ownership of it then was assumed by the Oregon-Idaho Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, which sold the church building complex to the Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall.
The community center is becoming a popular community gathering place. It is now the home of many community programs, including a senior meals program, a youth group and a food bank for those in need.
The online portion of the upcoming auction will start in about two weeks, said Donna Beverage, a member of the Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall’s board. Information on participating in the online auction will be available on the Catherine Creek Community Center’s Facebook page or by calling 541-562-2038.
People who want to participate in person instead of online can do so on the final day of the auction, Saturday, Feb. 26, when all the auction items will be displayed at the Catherine Creek Community Center, 667 N. Main St. People coming to the center that day will be able to submit their bids in writing.
Donations for the auction are still being accepted. For information on donating items, go to Catherine Creek Community Center’s Facebook page or send an email to cccc667@gmail.com.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
