UNION — The drive to convert the old Union United Methodist Church complex into a thriving community center has made big strides the past two years.
So much progress has been made that the to-do list of the Historic Union Community Hall’s board, which is in charge of operating the Catherine Creek Community Center, is down to just two items — the installation of handicapped accessible sidewalks and the restoration of stained glass windows in the old Union United Methodist Church, which is now the community center’s chapel. The stained glass windows are at least 100 years old.
“Some of the panels and some of the leading needs to be replaced," said Cherie Kausler, a volunteer at the Catherine Creek Community Center.
Three years ago it did not appear that the day would soon come when stained glass window work and sidewalk installation were all that needed to be done to finish converting the Union United Methodist Church complex into a community center.
The church had just closed in Union due to declining membership and then the Oregon-Idaho Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church took control of the building, plus its fellowship hall and parsonage building. It then put it up for sale in 2020.
Many people in Union feared that someone would buy the church complex and then tear down the building and replace it with a business or an apartment complex, Kausler said. This never happened though thanks to the Historic Union Community Hall board, which raised enough money to purchase the building complex and convert it into a community center.
“It is a miracle that we were able to save it," she said.
In just two years, the aging foundation of the old church building has been restored, brick upgrade work has been completed, brighter chandelier lighting has been added to the chapel and a memorial wall has been installed.
The centerpiece of the memorial wall is a trophy case from Union High School’s gym that was installed at the school in memory of one of its students, Anna Marie Hall, a cheerleader who died of an illness in 1978 at age 14. She was the daughter of LaVon Hall, one of the leaders of Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall.
People examining the trophy case and other parts of the memorial site will find albums filled with photos of past church members, old Bibles, handwritten stories about the church and many documents, including Sunday school attendance records from the 1960s and a list of the church’s pastors and lay speakers.
LaVon Hall is encouraging people to continue adding to the memorial wall, including written remembrances of the Union United Methodist Church.
“It is so important that we do not forget our past," Hall said.
The many features which have been added to the community hall, previously known as the fellowship hall, include improved lighting, new flooring, a food pantry to help those in need, new kitchen equipment and a community resource center.
The community resource center includes three computers and printers for public use.
The renovations and upgrades are making it possible for the Catherine Creek Community Center to offer educational programs for youths, including a preschool playgroup that meets to help prepare children for kindergarten, a youth group for children and teenagers in grades 3-8 and a backpack program to provide food to students and their families.
The community center is also serving as a place where free lunches are served the second Friday of each month and meals are also delivered to homes.
In addition, music and art classes are taught regularly at the community center, including ones hosted by Arts Center East of La Grande.
Terra Richter, president of the Historic Union Community Hall, said she wants the Catherine Creek Community Center to offer enough services so that it can connect with as many people as possible.
“We want everyone in the community to feel welcome here," she said.
Kausler noted donations from outside organizations — like the Oregon Community Foundation and the Oregon Community Foundation — have played an important role in the successful creation of the Catherine Creek Community Center.
Richter said the Catherine Creek Community Center was established through amazing work by volunteers and people in the community who believed that the Historic Union Community Hall organization could achieve its objective.
“People had faith in us," she said.
