CCCC Hall Union

John Sheehy, plays a banjo and Cherie Kausler plays a guitar in the chapel of Catherine Creek Community Center on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

 Dick Mason/The Observer

UNION — The drive to convert the old Union United Methodist Church complex into a thriving community center has made big strides the past two years.

So much progress has been made that the to-do list of the Historic Union Community Hall’s board, which is in charge of operating the Catherine Creek Community Center, is down to just two items — the installation of handicapped accessible sidewalks and the restoration of stained glass windows in the old Union United Methodist Church, which is now the community center’s chapel. The stained glass windows are at least 100 years old.

