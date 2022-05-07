LA GRANDE — A Republican candidate for Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District was left out of the Voters’ Pamphlet, and she says it’s because the Secretary of State’s office didn’t clarify candidates’ options for being included in the guide.
Katherine Gallant, who lists her residence as Ukiah, said she wasn’t aware until after the release of the guide that candidates had to either pay to be included in the Voters’ Pamphlet or collect and submit 300 signatures.
“I found out after the fact,” she said.
Ben Morris, communications director for Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, said the details are laid out for candidates in manuals and guides on the Secretary of State’s website.
“In terms of disclosure this is all very clearly stated in the campaign manual that we provide to candidates listed on our website,” he said. “It has all the information the candidate would need to go right through the various steps.”
Morris said a State Voters’ Pamphlet Manual, also available on the Secretary of State’s website, includes information for candidates on how to submit a statement and photo for the Voters’ Pamphlet.
“We send a letter to every candidate that mentions the Voters’ Pamphlet and how to go about filing, including the deadlines and the requirements to gather signatures or pay a fee,” he said.
At the end of the day, Morris said, it is the candidate’s responsibility for knowing the necessary steps in running for public office.
“If you’re running for public office, it’s your responsibility to understand all the rules, campaign finance laws, campaign rules,” he said. “Candidates are expected to read those manuals and understand those rules.”
Gallant, who according to the Secretary of State website filed to run for office on Feb. 23 and lists her occupation as political commentator and writer, also took issue with the price for being listed in the Voters’ Pamphlet — $2,500 for a congressional candidate.
“That’s complete extortion because it discriminates against those that might want to run, but could never afford that kind of money,” she said. “I personally could. But there are a lot of people, candidates out there, probably good, hardworking honest people, that would never be able to afford the $2,500.”
Not all candidates pay $2,500 to be included in the pamphlet. Prices are tiered based on the office being sought. For example, a candidate for president or vice president will pay $3,500, while a candidate for county commissioner will pay $600. The fees and signatures required for the Voters’ Pamphlet are laid out in state statute ORS 251.095.
“They are going to claim anything and everything to skirt their way out of this instead of just owning it,” Gallant said. “That makes me believe they do have something to hide. I would understand if it were just a simple mistake but I have deeply sacrificed to make this happen.”
Gallant, along with Mark Cavener, is challenging incumbent U.S Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, for the Republican nomination for the 2nd Congressional District in the May primary. Adam Prine and Joe Yetter are vying for the Democratic bid.
The vast 2nd Congressional District is the largest in Oregon, covering roughly two-thirds of the state in rural Eastern and Central Oregon. It is the seventh largest district in the nation. The population of the area is 648,280, according to the 2000 U.S. Census.
“I know that going after (the Secretary of State) will guarantee my demise on the 17th. But, you know, their deception is the major reason I’m running,” Gallant said. “Along with my fellow Oregonians, we’re tired of the corruption and I’m not afraid to call them out. How do Oregonians expect me to fight the big boys in Washington if I can’t fight the puppies here in Oregon? Win or lose, at this point, doesn’t matter, it’s the integrity of our government I’m after.”
