LA GRANDE — Now in its 11th year, the Celebrate, Educate & Appreciate Diversity (CEAD) Conference has become a signature event at Eastern Oregon University.
This half-day conference, scheduled for Saturday, April 23, invites students, staff and community members across Eastern Oregon to network and explore important issues around diversity and student leadership. The conference provides a safe space where participants can engage in thoughtful and informative conversations.
“I look forward to the conference being back in person because it will allow us to have conversations and interactions in a different way than we would virtually,” said Frances Santos, a senior studying anthropology and sociology who serves as coordinator of the Student Council for Multicultural Affairs and co-chairs the CEAD Planning Committee.
The conference offers diversity training and education for participants, equipping them to “lead responsible and reflective action in a diverse and interconnected world.” Those who attend the CEAD Conference gain a greater awareness and understanding of power, privilege, biases and stereotypes, as well as a broader understanding of differences in groups, backgrounds, cultures, practices and worldviews through meaningful dialogue.
Attendees will hear from keynote speaker Bushra Amiwala, who will speak about empowering youth voices and intersectionality. Amiwala is a community organizer, a social justice advocate and the youngest Muslim elected official in the United States, serving on the Skokie School Board. As a first-generation child of Pakistani immigrants, Amiwala will share her wealth of experience and different perspectives to discuss a variety of impactful and timely topics around diversity, equity and inclusion.
The in-person conference will features diversity and inclusion presentations with an emphasis on empowering youth voices, healing, unpacking identity and more. Two workshop sessions will be offered immediately following the keynote address. The conference will conclude with closing remarks and lunch served at the Mountie Cafe, on the second floor of Hoke Union Building. All activities take place in Badgley Hall on EOU’s campus in La Grande. Participants receive a certificate identifying that they have completed four hours of diversity training.
This year’s CEAD workshop presenters also include 2021 Oregon Teacher of the Year Nicole Butler-Hooton (Siletz/Apache) and Health Equity Advocate Jaylyn Suppah (Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs). Closing remarks will be offered by Chicano artist and scholar Jake Prendez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.