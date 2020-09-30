UNION COUNTY — Public libraries in La Grande and Elgin are participating in Banned Book Week even while mitigating for COVID-19.
“We aren’t doing as much as we have in the past due to COVID-19. We are really restricted to social media,” Cook Memorial Library director Kip Roberson said. “But we really want to make sure people know about it. It is about making sure there is access to all kinds of books, DVDs and materials, regardless if we personally agree with them.”
Most libraries, according to Roberson, have a process for removing material from their collection. At Cook Memorial Library there has been one formal attempt to ban a book, and the parent behind the effort ended up dropping it. Roberson explained most of the time if people object to a book, they will talk to a librarian and ultimately come to understand why it is the library’s collection.
“The library stands for intellectual freedom,” he said, “and while we may not agree with every view in every book in the library, we stand for the freedom to view these books.”
The American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom keeps track of books that are challenged and compiled a list of the top 100 most banned books in the past decade. These titles include “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie, “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, “Of Mice and Men” by John Steinbeck, “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood and “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou.
Roberson said many of the books on that list are on the shelves at Cook Memorial Library and most of the books on the list are for children and young adults. He said parents view the library as a safe space for their child, and when their child comes across something objectionable, parents believe it is the library’s responsibility to protect their children.
Language is a prime reason behind many of the moves to ban books, according to the American Library Association list, as well as topics that involve the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. Roberson explained many of these books are actually a reflection of what is happening in the world, and by censoring books through challenges and bans, a person is taking away the opportunity for a young reader to safely learn about themselves and the world around them.
“Literature reflects life, and when you censor literature, you are censoring life,” Roberson said.
The Elgin City Public Library is open to patrons and is displaying banned books to encourage people to read them. The library’s director, Michele Timmons, said the library also is posting on social media as a way to encourage and start conversation about censorship.
“When I first posted about (Banned Book Week) on social media, many people were surprised by some of the tiles,” Timmons said. “They were also surprised books are still being banned.”
There have been a few concerned parents who asked the library to remove certain books, she said, but no one took the steps to formally challenge the titles. Timmons said she listens to parents’ concern but does not like the idea of censoring the books at the library.
Timmons said the historical context of books is important to remember when considering challenging and banning books, as many of the books on the list contain obscenities and slurs.
“A lot of these were written years and years ago, (and) the speech at that time was different than it is now,” Timmons said. “Instead of banning books, we need to talk about them, learn from them and read them. We can’t erase our history and these authors because we may not like what they said.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.