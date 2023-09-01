LA GRANDE — Over 360 doses of naloxone are now in the hands of residents and community partners after the Center for Human Development coordinated a Narcan giveaway at its new Outreach Center in La Grande.

Naloxone — commonly known by the brand name Narcan — is a lifesaving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, including fentanyl, heroin and prescription opioid medication. Narcan is delivered via a prefilled nasal spray. It is easy to administer and safe to handle, according to CHD’s Behavioral Health Resource Network Coordinator Lisa Whipple.

