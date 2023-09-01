Brooke Taylor, left, and Lisa Whipple hold up goodie bags at a Narcan giveaway on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at the Center for Human Development's new Outreach Center, 2206 Jefferson Ave., La Grande. More than 180 Narcan kits were distributed during the event.
Bags are ready to be given away on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at the open house for the Center for Human Development's new Outreach Center on Jefferson Avenue in La Grande. Each bag contained a Narcan kit, which included two doses of naloxone, a CPR mask, medical gloves and contact information for CHD’s addiction services.
Center for Human Development personnel, from left, Trent Langello, Daniel Newton and Mark Sagaira, along with Alayna Newton, pose for a photo while stocking tables at a Narcan giveaway at CHD's new Outreach Center on Jefferson Avenue, La Grande, on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
LA GRANDE — Over 360 doses of naloxone are now in the hands of residents and community partners after the Center for Human Development coordinated a Narcan giveaway at its new Outreach Center in La Grande.
Naloxone — commonly known by the brand name Narcan — is a lifesaving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, including fentanyl, heroin and prescription opioid medication. Narcan is delivered via a prefilled nasal spray. It is easy to administer and safe to handle, according to CHD’s Behavioral Health Resource Network Coordinator Lisa Whipple.
