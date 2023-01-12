The sign for the Center for Human Development at 2301 Cove Ave., La Grande, against a cloudy sky on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. CHD provides treatment and services for people with behavioral health needs, which helps to meet client needs while also building a trusting relationship with staff.
LA GRANDE — A vulnerable population of Union County residents will soon have another resource through the Center for Human Development thanks to grant funding.
CHD plans to expand services for people with behavioral health needs — either due to substance use, a mental health diagnosis or both — who are experiencing homelessness or are in danger of becoming unhoused, according to a press release.
“It’s incredibly difficult for individuals to focus on treatment when their most basic needs are unmet. Stable housing is one of the most important steps for recovery," CHD’s Housing Coordinator Kory Escobar said. "It plays a huge factor in stability and safety. Housing, combined with services such as outpatient treatment, peer support engagement and community involvement will give individuals the assistance they need to successfully recover."
The housing project will be accomplished through grant funding from the Measure 110 Behavioral Health Resource Network and the Oregon Health Authority Behavioral Health Housing Investment Fund, according to Shane Stenquist, CHD’s director of community relations and marketing.
CHD will form a housing advisory committee in order to advise and guide the project.
“The housing advisory committee will initially participate in the needs assessment and planning process, then continue to meet to receive updates and provide feedback addressing long-term housing needs,” Stenquist said.
The committee will be made up of members from community organizations to help ensure that under represented groups are taken into consideration. Stenquist said that those organizations have not yet been determined.
CHD provides treatment and services for people with behavioral health needs. They offer screenings and assessments, therapy, peer support, case management, medication for addiction treatment and both training and distribution of Narcan — an emergency opioid overdose treatment. These services help meet client needs, while also building a trusting relationship with CHD staff, which is also vital for healthy treatment outcomes.
“We understand that drug addiction is wreaking havoc in our communities. The opioid crisis is widespread and growing. CHD is expanding outreach, harm reduction and low barrier screening and we are providing tools to help combat the effects and address the needs of individuals who are experiencing addiction and mental health issues in order to help them avoid becoming unhoused,” said Lisa Whipple, CHD’s behavior health resource network coordinator.
