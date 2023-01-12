CHD - sign 2

The sign for the Center for Human Development at 2301 Cove Ave., La Grande, against a cloudy sky on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. CHD provides treatment and services for people with behavioral health needs, which helps to meet client needs while also building a trusting relationship with staff.

LA GRANDE — A vulnerable population of Union County residents will soon have another resource through the Center for Human Development thanks to grant funding.

CHD plans to expand services for people with behavioral health needs — either due to substance use, a mental health diagnosis or both — who are experiencing homelessness or are in danger of becoming unhoused, according to a press release.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

