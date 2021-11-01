LA GRANDE — Central Elementary School students were evacuated Monday, Nov. 1, when staff reported a potential gas leak.
Students were evacuated around 8:30 a.m. to La Grande High School. After an investigation by Avista Utilities and with the support of the La Grande Fire Department, it was determined there wasn't a leak. Students began returning to the building at 10 a.m.
Central Elementary Principal Monica West said the students and staff quickly and calmly filed to the La Grande High School gymnasium and auditorium.
“Our staff kept the students organized and engaged while they waited for news that it was safe to return. I am proud of this team,” she said.
La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza determined the need to activate the Emergency Operating Procedure and said the evacuation went smoothly.
“The safety of our students was of utmost concern. All students were safely evacuated and accounted for, the fire department and Avista Utilities were contacted, and our off-site location was determined and readied for the students. Once it was determined normal building operations could resume, students were returned to Central in an orderly manner.”
The district has shut down the kitchen air handler unit to resolve the source of the smell and repair parts have been ordered. The weather inversion did not allow the air to dissipate as it normally does. The district has a natural gas monitor in place and will be monitoring for gas leaks out of an abundance of caution.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.