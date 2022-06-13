UNION — Champion bareback rider Todd Pierce almost met his match Sunday, June 12, during a rodeo church service on the final day of the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show in Union.
Pierce, a pastor, trains an unbroken horses while delivering a sermon. The standing-room-only crowd packed into Dennis Clark Future Farmers of America Barn — quickly took to Pierce’s calm and peaceful presence. The filly, however, seemed to have her doubts.
“If I can get my hand on her, then she’ll feel my peace,” Pierce said.
Before the event started, the 2-year-old filly seemed far from wild, calmly trusting children to pet her nose through the gate. Pierce explained that she already had been trained to be led on a halter and was used to being handled — but that she had never been ridden or saddled.
However, as Pierce started to work, everyone was reminded of the filly’s wild and powerful spirit. She galloped around the pen, nervous to be approached while surrounded by so many people.
“I want her to be free, to be powerful,” he said. “I don’t want to take her power from her, I want her to learn what to do with that power.”
Throughout the hour, Pierce worked to build trust with the filly. He let the horse set the pace, getting used to his presence in the pen. She did not want to let him get close and eventually he needed to bring in a roper to lasso her. Pierce said he does not normally need to rope a horse, but occasionally relies on the method to be respectful of everyone’s time.
At times, each step forward also felt like half a step back. Pierce would build the filly’s trust then push the new boundaries. He worked in steps: calming her down and getting her used to his physical presence before he even attempted to get on her back. Pierce never used punishment, reminding the crowd that this was a new and strange experience for the horse.
After getting up on the filly’s back for the first time, Pierce dismounted to let her calm down. He got down on his knees, wanting to show he could put his trust in her just as she was putting her trust in him.
“I don’t want her to think she’s my servant,” he said.
Pierce’s persistence and patience with the filly paid off. Now, it was time to get her in a saddle.
The filly’s wild spirit reared back to life as the saddle slid onto her back. Pierce once again calmed her down, needing to build back that tentative trust. He reminded the crowd with a laugh that he was known for riding bareback before attempting to get up into the saddle.
An hour prior the filly was running nervous circles around Pierce. Now he was riding her in slow circles around the pen with saddle, bit, bridle and reins.
Pierce was born and raised in rural Idaho. In 1995, he and his wife set out on the rodeo trail where they pursued a world championship in bareback riding for seven years. After a knee injury in 2002, Pierce became the chaplain for the Professional Bull Riders tour.
Now, he shares his passion for evangelism through the visual imagery of connecting with a wild horse. Pierce does his work through a missionary organization called Riding High Ministries. He trains an unbroken horse in front of a live audience “to demonstrate how Jesus pursues, heals and becomes one with us as a Father,” according to www.ridinghighministries.org.
Pierce is known for his work with men’s groups. During the event, he reached out to the men in the crowd, speaking about the importance of not closing oneself off to emotion.
“You were created with a heart to feel,” he said.
