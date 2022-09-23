EOU Campus_overhead.jpg (copy)

The possibility of hosting a gubernatorial event at Eastern Oregon University for rural residents before the November 2022 election has stalled, according to the organization behind the effort.

LA GRANDE — An effort to host an on-campus gubernatorial candidates event at Eastern Oregon University for rural residents has stalled, according to the organization behind the attempt.

Jennifer Groth, director of policy and partnerships for Rural Development Initiatives, said in an email that a lack of a television sponsor for a pre-election event on the La Grande campus was ultimately what torpedoed the effort.

