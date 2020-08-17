LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees last week unanimously elected Richard Chaves to serve as chairman of the board through November 2021.
Chaves, a member of the EOU governing board since its inception in 2015, is a business owner in Baker County and an alumnus of the university.
“EOU instilled in me that I had what it took to do whatever I chose to do. It taught me that rural communities have a lot of advantages,” Chaves said. “The chance to make a difference in altering the paths of young peoples’ lives, that’s what it’s all about and that’s what nourishes my soul.”
Chaves served on the EOU Foundation Board of Directors prior to joining the school’s governing board. He highlighted several priorities for his term, including an increased presence in Salem, a focus on creative problem solving and a willingness to make tough decisions and stand behind them.
Chaves replaces David Nelson, a Pendleton resident, who was appointed to be a founding member of EOU’s independent governing board.
Board members met in a hybrid format, with some on-campus wearing masks and physically distant and others participating via Zoom at last week’s meeting.
Trustees recognized Nelson, the retired board chairman, and welcomed incoming members Karyn Gomez and Danny Bailey.
Gomez, a professor in the College of Education, was appointed to serve as the faculty trustee, and Bailey, who works in the Financial Aid Office as the scholarship coordinator, was appointed to serve as staff trustee. New shared governance leaders for the coming academic year also were in attendance.
Board members responded to legislative and financial updates regarding COVID-19 and its impact throughout the state. Vice President for Finance and Administration Lara Moore reported that state funding for higher education would not be affected in 2021, but the coming bienniums could bring significant challenges.
“I’m grateful we have 2021 to further prepare,” she said. “Our efforts to reduce spending since spring have been fruitful. With many employees working reduced hours, implementing a not quite hiring freeze but a hiring frost, and virtually no travel, EOU will end FY 20 with $11 million in reserve — the strongest position EOU has ever been in — which will be necessary to weather the coming storm.”
The governing board will review the university’s final budget at its regular meeting this fall.
