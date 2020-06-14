Sunday evening, the Center for Human Development posted the following on its Facebook page:
The Center for Human Development Public Health is in the early stages of investigating an outbreak of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Union County. CHD is working closely with the Oregon Health Authority conducting investigations. At this time it is anticipated that Union County will be announcing a large number of confirmed positive cases tomorrow. We will be reporting numbers at one time tomorrow so we can provide the most accurate counts. In response the Union County Incident Management Team will be reactivated. Additional information and press release will follow tomorrow. In the meantime, we know that there is a significant amount of the virus circulating throughout our community and we urge Union County residents to stay home if they have any symptoms of COVID-19. Stay away from others and call your health care provider if you are ill enough to need care. Physical distancing, handwashing, and face coverings are critical tools to stop further spread of this virus.
