The Oregon State University Extension Service in Union County his warning cherry tree owners of the impending emergence of the first adult western cherry fruit flies in the county.
The release said the fly is expected to appear Monday, June 14, and 50% of the adult fly population should appear by June 27.
Initial spray applications will need to be made within the first week after emergence and then scheduled follow-up sprays are needed for season-long control, according to the release, and one spray application does not provide season-long cherry fruit fly control.
Adults mature and begin laying eggs in the fruit. After about seven to 10 days, the eggs hatch into larvae which feed on the fruit for two to three weeks. At this time, larvae emerge from the fruit, drop to the soil to pupate and over-winter until this time next year.
Those who have cherry trees should either spray their own trees or hire a commercial applicator to spray trees. Those who opt to spray their own trees should make sure the insecticide they use is labeled for use on fruit/cherry trees. Always read and follow label directions for safe pesticide use, frequency of application and pre-harvest intervals.
At this time, Ridley Pest Control is offering local cherry tree spraying services.
