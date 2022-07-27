Brooklynn Fowler, a La Grande School District elementary school student, maneuvers her bike at La Grande’s Pioneer Park on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Young people riding bicycles safely in La Grande are eligible to receive coupons for prizes from the La Grande Police Department and Cook Memorial Library until the end of July.
Young people riding bicycles safely in La Grande are eligible to receive coupons for prizes from the La Grande Police Department and Cook Memorial Library. Brooklynn Fowler, a student attending a La Grande School District summer camp at Pioneer Park which provides young people with instruction on bicycle safety, is among the children who could receive one of the coupons.
LA GRANDE— Young bicycle riders in La Grande are receiving tickets from La Grande Police Department officers — but these tickets can be traded in for prizes
To encourage bicycle safety, the La Grande Police Department is assisting the La Grande Parks and Recreation Department with its Safe Routes to School bicycle safety program.
La Grande Police Department officers and the staff at Cook Memorial Library are rewarding youths spotted wearing helmets or obeying biking laws while cycling in town by presenting them with coupons.
“It is a great way to encourage children to wear helmets, give turn signals with their hands and to ride safely,” said Jessie Wilson, the director of the La Grande Safe Routes to School program, which is coordinating the coupon program for safe bicyclists.
The coupons youths are receiving are for free meals at the La Grande McDonald’s and free cotton candy made by Local Harvest eatery. McDonald’s and Local Harvest covered the cost of the food and cotton candy prizes. The safe bicycle riding program is also supported with funding from a Safe Routes to School education grant the city of La Grande received.
The coupons have been given out by La Grande Police and Cook Memorial Library since Monday, July 18, and will continue to be given out through the end of the month.
Gary Bell, chief of the La Grande Police Department, is a big fan of the program.
“Any time we get a chance to reinforce positive, safe behavior, especially with youths, we are very excited to do it,” Bell said.
The La Grande police chief noted that the program not only boosts safe bicycling habits but also lets children see law enforcement officers in a supportive light.
“When we have an opportunity to connect with kids in a positive way that does not involved enforcement, it goes a long way toward building positive relationships. We don’t want kids to see police as people who just enforce rules,” Bell said.
