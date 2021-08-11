PENDLETON — Work to chip seal almost 33 miles of the Blue Mountain Scenic Byway, which is being funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, will begin on Monday, Aug. 16, and is expected to finish on Monday, Aug. 30.
Crews will begin by cleaning the road surface in the week leading up to Aug. 16. The work is going to be done between mileposts 0 and 32.94, according to Darcy Weseman, public affairs officer for the Umatilla National Forest.
The Forest Service has wanted to get this project done for over a decade, but it wasn’t until this year that the funding became available, Weseman said.
“We’ve had deferred maintenance for several years,” she said. “It’s been on our list, so we were happy to put it in for consideration last fall.”
Over the two-week construction period, crews will be sealing cracks and patching potholes before chip sealing the entire 33-mile stretch of the road, beginning about 5 miles south of Ukiah and ending just west of Forest Service Road 51, which is the boundary for the Umatilla and the Wallowa Whitman National Forests.
During construction, flaggers and pilot cars will control traffic, causing short delays, according to Weseman.
The Great American Outdoors Act was signed into law in August 2020, with the purpose of designating $1.9 billion in yearly funding for maintenance work on federal parks and lands, according to the National Park Service website.
Project proposals were sent in September 2020 and were approved with the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act, which was passed on Jan. 4, 2021, according to Weseman.
In addition to the Blue Mountain Scenic Byway chip seal project, the Umatilla National Forest received funding to replace the Burnt Cabin Trail Bridge on the Walla Walla Ranger District, according to a press release from the Forest Service.
