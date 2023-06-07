LA GRANDE — The First Christian Church’s Christian Women’s Fellowship donated $500 to Shelter From the Storm on Wednesday, May 31.

The La Grande church’s CWF group began working on a grant for funds to donate to Shelter From the Storm after meeting with Jamie Landa, the shelter’s then-interim director, in February.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Jillian Hoefer is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at jhoefer@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.