Cheryl Hudson, left, and Carol Haddock, members of the La Grande First Christian Church's Christian Women's Fellowship group present a $500 grant and soap donation to Shelter From the Storm on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Carolynn Vaughan, left, of the Christian Women's Fellowship, hands a $500 check to Candi Nielsen at Shelter From the Storm on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in La Grande. The First Christian Church's women's group secured a grant to donate to the shelter, which will use it to procure a new phone for its 24/7 hotline.
Members of the La Grande First Christian Church's Christian Women's Fellowship — from left, Cheryl Hudson, Carol Haddock and Carolynn Vaughan — present a grant to Shelter From the Storm's Candi Nielsen, Roszanne Moldovan and Jade Kreinheder on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Everyone at Shelter From the Storm was excited about a donation from La Grande's Christian Women's Fellowship on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, including the shelter's cat Rizzo and community advocate Candi Nielsen.
Cheryl Hudson, left, and Carol Haddock, members of the La Grande First Christian Church's Christian Women's Fellowship group present a $500 grant and soap donation to Shelter From the Storm on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Carolynn Vaughan, left, of the Christian Women's Fellowship, hands a $500 check to Candi Nielsen at Shelter From the Storm on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in La Grande. The First Christian Church's women's group secured a grant to donate to the shelter, which will use it to procure a new phone for its 24/7 hotline.
Members of the La Grande First Christian Church's Christian Women's Fellowship — from left, Cheryl Hudson, Carol Haddock and Carolynn Vaughan — present a grant to Shelter From the Storm's Candi Nielsen, Roszanne Moldovan and Jade Kreinheder on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Everyone at Shelter From the Storm was excited about a donation from La Grande's Christian Women's Fellowship on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, including the shelter's cat Rizzo and community advocate Candi Nielsen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.