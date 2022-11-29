LA GRANDE — The Christmas season in La Grande, buoyed by two of its most popular traditions, the La Grande Holiday Parade and the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, kicks off Saturday, Dec. 3.

People riding floats will not be allowed to toss candy to spectators due to a city ordinance. The ordinance, though, does allow people walking in the parade to toss candy to onlookers, according to Mary Ann Miesner, a member of La Grande Main Street Downtown’s board of directors. 

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer.

