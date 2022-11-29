Mr. and Mrs. Claus wave from the back of a horse-drawn carriage during the annual La Grande Holiday Parade along Adams Avenue on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The parade returned after the pandemic canceled the event last year and was followed by a Christmas tree lighting at Max Square.
LA GRANDE — The Christmas season in La Grande, buoyed by two of its most popular traditions, the La Grande Holiday Parade and the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, kicks off Saturday, Dec. 3.
People riding floats will not be allowed to toss candy to spectators due to a city ordinance. The ordinance, though, does allow people walking in the parade to toss candy to onlookers, according to Mary Ann Miesner, a member of La Grande Main Street Downtown’s board of directors.
Organizers are also asking that nobody participating in the parade dress up as Santa since the parade already has its own St. Nick.
“We try to keep one Santa. We do not want to confuse the children," said Miesner, a member of La Grande City Council.
The parade route will be more decorative thanks to Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative staff and Tyson Brooks, of La Grande, who will be installing angels and snowflakes decorations on poles along Adams Avenue this week.
The annual tree lighting ceremony will take place at Max Square immediately after the parade. Santa Claus will be a guest and free hot chocolate will be served.
The tree to be lit this year is about 25-feet tall and was donated by Scott and Elizabeth Allen, of the Summerville area. La Grande volunteer John Howard selected the tree and helped transport it to Max Square along with All Phase Electric and OTEC staff members, Al Dockweiler, Tadd McCrae and Tom Higgins. OTEC employees then installed the tree and attached Christmas lights.
Howard said the tree came from a former Christmas tree farm. He said that a number of other good trees are available at the site and that the Allens are enthusiastic about donating trees to the city from there in the future.
“This is exciting. We are set for the next several years," he said.
Howard said finding a Christmas tree for Max Square each year has often been a struggle. A big reason is that trees ideal for Max Square, which people are willing to donate, are often in locations like backyards which OTEC cannot easily get its boom truck into.
He explained it is extremely difficult to move a large tree onto a trailer unless a boom truck is attached to it while being cut.
The look of Max Square on Dec. 3 will be boosted not only by its new Christmas tree but also by decorations at the site being added by the La Grande Rotary Club.
