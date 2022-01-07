LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council approved a new business item regarding the audit finding corrective plan, during its monthly meeting Wednesday, Jan. 5.
The audit finding corrective plan allows the mayor to sign the audit and send it off to the state’s Audit Division. During a work session on Jan. 3, the council reviewed its yearly audit, which clarifies financial standards and matters related to internal financial reports.
Oregon state law requires that governing bodies adopt a plan of action addressing any deficiencies within 30 days of filing the audit, which the council approved at the Jan. 3 meeting.
Mayor Steve Clements noted that the financial advisrs were pleased with the city’s audit and how the process progressed this year.
The council also approved new committee and commission assignments, a task performed at the beginning of the new calendar year.
Clements and Councilor Nicole Howard were assigned to the city’s audit committee, while Counselor Mary Ann Miesner will remain on the Northeast Housing Authority and Councilor David Glabe will remain on the airport committee. Clements will remain the treasurer for the Union County Safe Communities Coalition. Councilor Gary Lillard was selected to continue on the senior council, while Howard will continue on the tourism committee.
In addition to councilors being assigned to committees and commissions, the mayor nominated citizens to various committee and commission positions on the final item of new business.
Incumbent Liberty Avila was approved to fill one of two vacancies on the city’s planning commission. Two vacancies on the air quality control commission were approved, as well as three spots on the budget committee — the budget committee meets in conjunction with the city council in May for its budget meeting. The council approved the filling of one vacancy in the community landscape and forestry commission for a three-year term. The landmarks advisory commission filled one out of three vacancies for a three-year term.
The parking, traffic safety and street maintenance commission filled one out of four vacancies. The council approved three new positions on the parks and recreation advisory commission.
The council also ratified the 2021 city manager evaluation. The staff evaluation involves a cumulative review of the city manager and the council’s overall performance throughout the year of 2021. City Manager Robert Strope received a 4.03 score on a scale of one to five and the overall staff rating was 4.43.
The La Grande City Council will next meet at its council and Urban Renewal Agency retreats on Jan. 24.
