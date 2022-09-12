Gekeler Lane
Linear cracks run down Gekeler Lane on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. During its monthly meeting, the La Grande City Council awarded a bid for the grinding inlay of this busy road.

 Shannon Golden/The Observer

LA GRANDE — One of La Grande’s busiest roadways was cleared for a makeover when city council members voted in favor of a six-figure bid during their Wednesday, Sep. 7, meeting.

The council approved a bid for the grinding inlay of a 1,200-yard stretch of C Avenue and Gekeler Lane, running from Fourth Street to Aries Lane. The project will be funded by the city of La Grande.

Shannon Golden is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6015 sgolden@lagrandeobserver.com.

