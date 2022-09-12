LA GRANDE — One of La Grande’s busiest roadways was cleared for a makeover when city council members voted in favor of a six-figure bid during their Wednesday, Sep. 7, meeting.
The council approved a bid for the grinding inlay of a 1,200-yard stretch of C Avenue and Gekeler Lane, running from Fourth Street to Aries Lane. The project will be funded by the city of La Grande.
“It’s going to be a great project to get done just because of the sheer volume of people that utilize that section of roadway and how poor it’s gotten in the last four years,” said Kyle Carpenter, the La Grande public works director.
Carpenter said that in total the project will cost approximately $518,000. Roughly $358,000 of the budget comes from the Urban Renewal Agency under levy. This year, the city also decided to set aside the extra revenue — which typically goes into capital improvement projects — for La Grande’s streets. The city also received some funding from the state.
The project was originally set for 2018, but plans for the Boardman to Hemingway transmission line got in the way. According to Carpenter, Gekeler could have been one of the major haul routes for the project, which would have destroyed the new road.
“We delayed in hopes of seeing what was gonna happen with B2H and now we’re just getting back around to where the funding levels are at the spot where we can hit it again,” Carpenter said.
City officials are well aware of Gekeler Lane’s somewhat infamous reputation. Carpenter said that although the city had received positive feedback about its decision to wait for a large repair, complaints from residents mounted in the last few years. He noted that people may not have expected that things had to get worse before they got better.
“To get it back to where it should be is gonna be a pretty good relief, to not have to take those phone calls anymore,” Carpenter said.
Rather than adding another layer of asphalt — potentially causing poor drainage — crews will grind down a layer of pavement and remove ground-out asphalt. Next, new asphalt will be installed to restore the structural strength of the roadway. Carpenter anticipates it will be a two- to four-week process, resulting in partial road closures while work is being done.
“With the closures up at the hospital, it’s made it really difficult to get around to where you need to go,” he said. “We’re trying to alleviate as much pressure of this project on top of what’s going on up there.”
The public works staff created a plan for the project, laying out the work and the construction details, and in August the city began advertising the project. Contractors assessed the plan and put together bids. Carpenter said the city typically picks the lowest bidder who has a reputable project background and can guarantee the “work will get done correctly and on time.”
For this project, the city took a bid from High Desert Aggregate and Paving, a Crook County contractor.
Upcoming projects
The Gekeler Lane project is one of several La Grande will be tackling over the next year. Third Street from F Street to I Street has already been completed. Paving on G Avenue from Second Street to Fourth Street has stalled slightly — due to the roots of a tree growing up in the middle of the road.
“We’re working on trying to mediate that tree problem before we pave it,” Carpenter said.
Both completed Third Street and the upcoming G Avenue improvements were paid for with funding from a federal Surface Transportation Block grant.
Eight more stretches of roadway in La Grande in poor condition will be repaired with funding from a federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement grant. Carpenter estimated that these projects will not begin until spring 2023, once the city secures the funding.
Repaving is planned on Penn Avenue from Pine to Willow streets; Jefferson Avenue from Second to Walnut streets; L Avenue from Second to First streets; D Avenue from First to Second streets and Fourth to Sixth streets; Pine Street from Jackson to X avenues; Z Avenue from Depot to Spruce streets; and Pioneer Street from Palmer Avenue north to Optimist Park.
Carpenter said the roadway on Willow Street, Jefferson Avenue, L Avenue, Fourth Street, Pine Street, Z Avenue and Pioneer Street are in such bad shape that it would not be cost-effective to do patchwork repairs. He said adding a full layer of asphalt to each of the sections would cost the city less in the long run.
“One of the problems we have here in La Grande is that we traditionally do a lot of potholing,” he said. “It’s basically like a Band-Aid.”
Carpenter noted that this method of repair simply causes the city to spend more money in the long run. During bad winters, the potholes break loose and in the spring they must be filled again. He asserted that this time around — although it meant rougher roads — the city has held its money back to focus on bigger repair projects.
“It’s a painful process in the beginning, but in the end, what you get is better-spent money, stronger roads and more long-term fixes than these annual potholing projects,” Carpenter said.
