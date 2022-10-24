LA GRANDE — Rumors and allegations have been circulating about the marital status of a La Grande City Council candidate, and David Moyal wants to set the record straight.
Moyal said he and City Councilor Nicole Howard are legally separated. The former couple do not share a house and any remaining involvement is limited to co-parenting their son.
“Nicole and I have not been a married couple for more than three years. We separated by mutual consent,” Moyal said.
If elected, Moyal said he would be comfortable sitting on the same council as Howard. They lead separate lives, Moyal said. They are not involved with one another romantically, socially or politically. His decisions would be made independently.
“I respect Nicole. I think she is a good city councilor and an extremely independent city councilor,” Moyal said. “She does not think the same way as I do about many things, and I can only say that I will be an independent voice on city council and will not make decisions in consultation with anybody beyond debate in city council.”
Moyal said he wants to keep the focus of the campaign to actual issues they city is facing and solutions to those problems rather than personal attacks.
“Please talk about what your ideas are,” he said of his fellow candidates. “Please talk about your plans for implementing those ideas. Please talk about how you pay for those ideas. And let’s have a real issues-based campaign.”
