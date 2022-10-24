LA GRANDE — Rumors and allegations have been circulating about the marital status of a La Grande City Council candidate, and David Moyal wants to set the record straight.

Moyal said he and City Councilor Nicole Howard are legally separated. The former couple do not share a house and any remaining involvement is limited to co-parenting their son.

Election 2022 logo (NEW).jpg
