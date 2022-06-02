The La Grande City Council voted Wednesday, June 1, 2022, to adopt a total budget of $61 million for 2022-23. The budget includes funding for the creation of a second-in-command position within the La Grande Fire Department.
LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande will be adding at least one position to its fire department in 2022-23.
La Grande City Manager Robert Strope said the position is needed to help the fire department deal with the increasing number of calls it receives. Presently, the fire department’s leadership hierarchy includes a fire chief and three captains.
The budget also contains funding for the addition of three firefighters. Strope said he is not certain the fire department will be able to add these positions because funding from a Federal Emergency Management Administration grant the city has applied for will be needed to make the hires. Strope said it is not known if the city will receive the FEMA grant.
La Grande Fire Chief Emmitt Cornford said he is excited about the prospect of adding a new position.
“It will help us accomplish things we have not been able to do," he said.
Cornford said the job description for the second-in-command position is now being created. One of the individual’s responsibilities will be to serve as a business fire safety inspector, Cornford said.
The fire chief also said the new hire may be responsible for managing department training the staff receives for emergency medical services and firefighting.
Cornford said the individual’s title may be that of assistant fire chief or deputy fire chief.
The budget is also up because it contains $3.2 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for COVID-19 relief and $195,000 for the purchases of a new ambulance.
The American Rescue Plan Act funding may be used, Strope said, for things like street repair funding, water and sewer project work and the purchase of wildland firefighter equipment.
Strope said the city can use its ARPA funding for anything connected to government services up to the amount of revenue it lost due to COVID-19.
The city manager said the city’s 2022-23 budget will allow it to retain all of its employees and programs. The city’s staff includes 113 full-time employees. Strope, according to his budget message, said that the city continues to have more capital and maintenance needs than it can meet with existing resources. He said the city is continuing to use cash on hand so that it can meet these needs with existing resources.
