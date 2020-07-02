LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council will finish the year with just six individuals.
Jim Whitbeck, who has been on the council for 1-1/2 years, is resigning from his position on the council effective immediately, the city announced Wednesday.
Whitbeck said in an email Wednesday afternoon that he is stepping down to pursue further education.
“I will be moving to Corvallis later this summer to begin a PhD in business program at Oregon State (University) in the fall,” he wrote in the email.
He said the decision to leave his role on the council was tough, but it has been in the works for a while.
“As someone drawn to public service this is a particularly difficult time to leave to say the least, but this opportunity predates COVID-19 and it is the right next step for myself and my family,” he said.
Giving back to the community, he said, was the reason he joined the council in the first place.
“Put simply, this community has been more than generous to me, my family and my business, and I wanted to give back by advocating for goals and projects that I felt would add value,” he said.
Whitbeck added the most difficult moment he dealt with in his time on the council also was the moment he was most proud of — one that occurred late last year during discussions about the Union County Warming Station.
“Sitting on the stage in the middle school cafeteria, listening to the concerns of so many community members in favor of the warming station location and against, I knew there was no way to make everyone in the room happy, but I acted based on the input provided and my own conviction and the council was united in its decision,” he wrote. “Ultimately my pride wasn’t in myself so much as in the community for coming together, talking it out and moving forward.”
He also is the owner of Blue Mountain Outfitters in La Grande, and said the process to get the business to a new owner is underway.
“We are currently in the process of seeking out a qualified buyer to take over the business,” he said. “While it’s early going, I built Blue Mountain Outfitters from the ground up to serve the needs of this community and am committed to making sure that continues during the transition.”
Whitbeck held Position 6 on the council, and there are 2-1/2 years remaining in the four-year term, which expires Dec. 31, 2022, according to the press release from the city. The position will be filled during the general election Nov. 3.
“Qualified electors” who have lived in the city for at least six months prior to the upcoming election can be nominated for the position. Nomination, according to the press release, is by petition, which must be signed by a minimum of 20 registered voters who reside in the city of La Grande.
Candidate packets are available by appointment beginning Thursday. City residents interested in a packet need tocontact City Recorder Kayla Rock at krock@cityoflagrande.org or 541-962-1309.
“I encourage anyone who feels strongly about how the city operates to consider running,” Whitbeck said. “It will likely be both harder and more rewarding than you expect, but stepping up to participate in the often messy and challenging process of building solutions for our community has given me a new appreciation for how our government operates and what we ask of our civic leaders.”
