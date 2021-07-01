LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande Fire Department announced on Tuesday, June 29, that fireworks and outdoor recreational fires will be prohibited in La Grande until further notice.
The ban comes in the wake of abnormally high temperatures for this time of year in Eastern Oregon. The use of fireworks and all outdoor burning will be prohibited for the foreseeable future, with citations being given to violators of the ban.
“I know it’s upsetting to some people or probably frustrating, but I just feel like it’s the right thing,” La Grande Fire Chief Emmitt Cornford said.
The decision comes just days before the Independence Day holiday, which is the main focus of the fire department’s ban on fireworks. The department is aiming the ban toward lowering the risk of fire due to the current state of temperatures and high risk of wildfire.
“We have shut down burning in the past early, but I can’t recall a season where it’s been this dry this early and we’ve had temperatures like this,” Cornford said. “It’s just extra precaution to make sure we don’t have any unwarranted problems in town.”
According to the La Grande Fire Department, the decision is preemptive and does not address any rise in wildfires caused by fireworks or open fires throughout the month of June. However, the department typically deals with a steady flow of firework-related incidents throughout the summer months and officials are worried the extreme temperatures can expand the potential damage exponentially.
“My concern would be that wildfires would be more extreme this year and could get more out of hand than years in the past,” Cornford said.
The fireworks sales that normally take place in tents in front of Safeway in La Grande and Walmart in Island City have also been shut down this year. They are usually run by the La Grande High School band program as a fundraiser for trips and other fees.
“Because of extreme heat and fire risk, the LHS Band has decided to cancel its sale of fireworks this summer to support the LG Fire Department and to be as safe as possible,” Alex Justice, the director of the LHS band, said in a statement. “This annual fundraiser has been crucial for paying for trips and festival costs on a yearly basis. If you are interested in supporting the band this year, consider making a donation to LHS Band.”
Other local cities, like Imbler, are yet to make similar bans and will wait until the Union County Fire Defense Board determines otherwise.
“We get a heat increase every year, this year just happens to be around the Fourth of July,” Imbler Fire Chief Mike Barry said. “We’ll enforce it based on the fire defense board.”
According to Barry, the three biggest factors in an emergency ordinance come down to local resources, state forestry regulations and the Haines Index. The index pinpoints the potential for explosive fire growth and determines how the Imbler Fire Department operates. Barry noted Imbler is currently at a three on the Haines Index, with five to six being extreme risk.
La Grande City Manager Robert Strope noted that a sizable portion of the community was pushing for the ban and that the city received positive feedback. According to Strope, the conjunction between the recent record heat and the Independence Day holiday is what led to the firework ban, which the city has never implemented in years past.
Strope also noted that the city of La Grande’s decision aligns with statewide precautions during the heat wave. Cities such as Portland, Bend, Hood River and many across the state have also banned the use of fireworks.
“We’re hoping people recognize that the fire hazard is significant and make the right decision for the safety of the community,” Strope said.
Additionally, the Oregon Department of Forestry is urging residents to use extra caution over the Independence Day weekend, noting that the concern for potential human-caused fires is high.
According to ODF, forest fuel conditions are currently at levels usually seen by firefighters much later in the summer. In fact, the measurements used to calculate fire potential are breaking records for this time of year.
With these record-setting conditions, ODF is urging extreme caution when heading out over the Fourth of July weekend.
“Our measurements of fire danger are currently setting new records. This is significant given the time of year. Our charts are showing conditions more aligned with what we expect to see in August. It is very dry out there. It looks like it could be a long fire season for our folks, and we need help from everyone to set a pace that we can keep up with,” said Logan McCrae, La Grande Unit forester.
The predicted weather for this weekend is continued dry conditions with a high probability of lightning, which is adding additional apprehension.
“There’s a good chance we will be fighting fire due to the lightning that is forecasted,” McCrae said. “At this point, we need everyone to be extra cautious as they head out to camp or enjoy the woods this weekend.”
The La Grande Fire Department will enforce the ban until it deems the weather and moisture conditions have returned to normal. The fire department will work with the police department in enforcing the ban, with citations and warnings currently set as the most serious penalties.
With temperatures predicted to remain at extreme highs, there is no current timetable for how long the ban will stay in place.
