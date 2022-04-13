LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande is eyeing a key area of concern ahead of its budget adoption for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The city is looking to address road maintenance and infrastructure, a project that has often faced funding challenges in the past. During the La Grande City Council’s annual retreat on Jan. 25, the council emphasized increased funding for street and road infrastructure as a top priority.
At the city council meeting on April 6, La Grande City Manager Robert Strope presented a memorandum stating the city’s intent to assign approximately $473,818 in one-time funding for streets and roads in the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year budget. The additional funding in the proposed budget comes from two allocations geared toward funding maintenance of city streets.
The first proposal from the city manager involves shifting 25% of unallocated funds in the city’s general fund into unrestricted dollars for road infrastructure — this adjustment would bring in $116,064 to the street and road budget.
The remaining $357,754 would come from the estimated amount in the city’s general fund from an Urban Renewal Agency levy that would be transferred to the street and road budget. The under levy would not impact the Urban Renewal Agency’s economic development programs or capital project funding.
The Parking, Traffic Safety and Street Maintenance Advisory Committee has been working to target long-term goals for improving La Grande’s streets.
The two changes to the budget will be decided as part of the city’s fiscal year budget approval and adoption process and will go in front of the city council on April 18 in a joint work session.
