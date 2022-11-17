LG City Hall
Buy Now

La Grande City Hall, shown here on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, anchors the downtown historic district.

 The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande has nearly 30 open advisory board, committee and commission seats for the upcoming term.

With many terms set to expire at the end of December, the city is doing some heavy recruiting to fill spots, according to City Recorder Stacey Stockhoff. She anticipates that some of the current members will reapply for the same committees, which will help fill vacancies, but participation by a number of residents is the city's goal.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.