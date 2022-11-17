LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande has nearly 30 open advisory board, committee and commission seats for the upcoming term.
With many terms set to expire at the end of December, the city is doing some heavy recruiting to fill spots, according to City Recorder Stacey Stockhoff. She anticipates that some of the current members will reapply for the same committees, which will help fill vacancies, but participation by a number of residents is the city's goal.
“We want people to apply,” she said.
The current boards, committee and commissions with openings include:
Air Quality, five seats
Arts, four seats
Budget, three seats
Building Board of Appeals, five seats
Community Landscaping and Forestry, two seats
Landmarks with one seat
Parking, Traffic Safety and Street Maintenance, four seats
Parks and Recreation, two seats
Urban Renewal Advisory, one seat
Some of the advisory commissions have specific requirements and expectations. These, along with more information on each committee and application deadlines, can be found at the city’s website or by calling Stockhoff at 541-962-1351.
Interested individuals can download an application online or contact Stockhoff to make other arrangements.
Any applications submitted after the deadline will be reviewed during the February 2023 regular session if there are still vacancies.
Typically spots remain open throughout the year, Stockhoff said. Applications submitted outside the end of the year are generally considered the following month by the city council.
