Union County's law enforcement building, La Grande, shown on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, houses the La Grande Police Department, the Union County Sheriff's Office and the Union County Jail. 

 The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande received just over $3 million of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and is seeking input from residents on where the money would best be spent.

The city council will host a virtual town hall meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, in order to share information on proposed projects, answer questions and gather feedback on how the money should be allocated.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

