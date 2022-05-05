LA GRANDE — Budget review has arrived for the city of La Grande.
The La Grande Budget Committee is set to begin reviewing the proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget, with budget hearings scheduled to start on Monday, May 16, and conclude on May 18. The La Grande overall city budget for 2022-23 is proposed at just over $63 million, with a general fund of $19.84 million. The budget hearings also cover the La Grande Urban Renewal Agency, whose general fund is requested at just over $2.1 million.
Coming off the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget takes into account the challenges presented by inflation, supply chain delays and heightened fuel prices. The city manager’s top priorities for the 2022-23 fiscal year include American Rescue Plan Act funding, street and road infrastructure, housing, economic development, staffing, fiscal management, general fund capital improvements, wildland urban interface and Federal Emergency Management Agency maps and land use code amendments.
The La Grande City Council’s annual retreat on Jan. 25 created the framework this year’s budgetary priorities based on recommendations from the city’s fiscal committee. The budget includes an emphasis on street and road infrastructure improvements, with some of the funding stemming from last year’s budget and an increase in general fund revenues after an Urban Renewal Agency under levy of $356,754. The proposed budget also outlines 113 full-time employees across the city’s departments.
The Urban Renewal Agency budget includes a department-requested total of $2,101,598, with the city manager’s proposed total at $1,991,290. The La Grande Urban Renewal Agency’s call for projects section includes $81,242 carried over from prior years, related to projects at Travelodge, The Local and Steve’s Outdoor Adventures.
The city’s proposed general fund outlay totals just over $800,000, an increase from approximately $400,000 in the last fiscal year — the new total includes transfers from the general reserve and carried-over funds for vehicle purchases. The proposal includes a software update in the municipal court system, two new police patrols cars, a code enforcement vehicle, a new ambulance and a new vehicle for the parks department.
The city’s sewer reserve fund includes a requested and proposed total of $5.76 million, with project proposals aimed at improving the overall wastewater treatment process. This year’s proposed total is a slight increase from last year’s fiscal year sewer reserve total of $5.21 million
The city’s street fund includes a proposed $2,116,418 — the budget lists numerous objectives, with the overall goal of improving the city’s sidewalk, street and road infrastructure.
Following the budget hearings, the final stamp of approval comes from the city council in June.
