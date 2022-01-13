LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande is preparing to take applications for four upcoming openings on the city council.
The openings are for the mayor’s position and seats five through seven on the council. The mayor’s term is a two years, while councilors serve four-year terms.
A primary election is set to be held on Tuesday, May 17, with the intention of officially nominating candidates for the four positions. Primary elections take place only if three or more candidates file for the same position on the council. Section 29 of the La Grande City Charter states that if two or less candidates file for one position, their names are slotted on November's general election ballot.
In addition to Mayor Steve Clements’ position, the council positions of Gary Lillard, John Bozarth and Justin Rock are due for election. The four positions officially expire on the final day of 2022. Clements is currently serving his fourth consecutive term as mayor.
Potential qualified candidates are required to have lived in La Grande for the full six months preceding the primary election in May. Candidates are nominated by a petition, which requires 20 signatures from voters who reside in La Grande.
Following the primary election, candidates have until Sept. 2 to withdraw from the general election, which will take place on Nov. 8.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.