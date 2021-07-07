LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande is providing funds to clear up damages from a thunderstorm on Wednesday, June 30.
The city is providing approximately $30,000 from the city’s general fund to pay for pruning and removal of damaged trees. The restoration work will be conducted in the northern part of La Grande, in the neighborhood south of Garden Club Park.
“It was a pretty significant event that occurred and had a substantial impact on that neighborhood,” City Manager Robert Strope said. “We felt that it was important to try to do what we could to help.”
Teresa Gustafson, the city’s urban forester, will be working with local tree service companies to provide maintenance on the trees throughout July, August and September. The affected area is outlined by Y Avenue, Jackson Avenue, Fourth Street and Willow Street in the northern section of La Grande.
“It was an unprecedented event and the storm hit a lot of large, old trees that are really expensive to work on,” Gustafson said. “The city does have funds set aside for emergency purposes, storm events and those kinds of things.”
This marks the first time that the city has contributed funds toward pruning and removing trees as a result of a thunderstorm.
“Part of it was driven by the potential for there to be additional damage if we don’t get some of those trees removed,” Strope said. “There’s a significant sense of urgency to make sure we don’t have additional damage.”
The tree services will be free for residents who sustained damages from the storm. The city noted in a press release that residents who are not in the marked neighborhood can reach out if significant storm damage occurred on their property. The city will place door hangers at the houses with trees to be worked on.
With temperatures near record highs in late June, the dry conditions led to severe fire risk related to lightning strikes. The city hopes to avoid further damage by funding the tree maintenance and avoiding any future danger to the community.
“It was a very unusual occurrence and given the overall circumstances, we thought it would be the right thing for the city to do,” Strope said.
