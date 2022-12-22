Icy Adams Avenue

Businesses on Adams Avenue, like Allstate, have scattered crushed nut shells to provide traction on icy sidewalks on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The city of La Grande warns that certain chemical deicers and salt can permanently damage new concrete. Safer alternatives include cat litter, sand or crushed nut shells.  

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande warned that chemical deicers and salt can permanently damage newly laid concrete with dimples or shallow cracks in the surface.

Property owners are responsible for removing snow and ice from adjacent sidewalks under city code, but business owners and homeowners with new concrete sidewalks need to be careful about what products they use when deicing.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

