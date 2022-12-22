Businesses on Adams Avenue, like Allstate, have scattered crushed nut shells to provide traction on icy sidewalks on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The city of La Grande warns that certain chemical deicers and salt can permanently damage new concrete. Safer alternatives include cat litter, sand or crushed nut shells.
LA GRANDE — The city of La Grande warned that chemical deicers and salt can permanently damage newly laid concrete with dimples or shallow cracks in the surface.
Property owners are responsible for removing snow and ice from adjacent sidewalks under city code, but business owners and homeowners with new concrete sidewalks need to be careful about what products they use when deicing.
“We’ve seen it strictly with new concrete,” La Grande Public Works Director Kyle Carpenter said.
Typically new concrete is considered anything less than five years old. It can be especially harmful to use deicers or salt the first winter after concrete is poured, according to public works.
Carpenter said it is always a good reminder for downtown business, but particularly this winter as the city put in new ADA accessibility ramps at corners along Adams Avenue this summer.
“Generally speaking they’ve done a good job,” Carpenter said.
Fixing damage caused by deicers and salt is not easy, said Carpenter, because you cannot just pour new concrete into the holes. In the past public works has tried a few products, like gel or epoxy microfilms, to fix sidewalks, but they do not tend to match the color of the original concrete well.
The unit cost that the city uses for concrete price estimates is $10 per square foot, according to Carpenter, so the price can quickly add up if new concrete needs to be poured.
Chemical deicers, generally various salts, should be avoided in favor of other deicers or alternatives to deicing. Among the chemical deicers risky to new concrete are ammonium nitrate and sulfate, calcium chloride, magnesium chloride, acetate and nitrate. The city even discourages the use of common rock salt.
The department recommends using safer alternatives like cat litter, sand or crushed nut shells to provide traction.
Public works has a concrete maintenance guide for property owners, which is available on the city’s website for anyone to reference. The document is shared with business owners or homeowners who have taken part in the sidewalk improvement district.
