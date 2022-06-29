UNION — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued four penalties on Wednesday, June 29, totaling $78,040 for various environmental violations in May, including a $3,300 penalty for wastewater issues in Union.
The penalty is for violating the chlorine residual effluent limit in the city’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit, according to a letter from Kieran O’Donnell, DEQ manager of office of compliance and enforcement, to the city. Chlorine is highly toxic to fish and other aquatic life in Catherine Creek, the letter said.
According to the state’s findings, on Dec. 11, 2020, the city discharged effluent with a chlorine concentration of .47 milligrams per liter, exceeding the .07 milligrams per liter limit allowed by the city’s wastewater discharge permit.
The city must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. It may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment.
Union City Administrator Doug Wiggins said the chlorine got into Catherine Creek because of the failure of a dechlorination pump.
“The system failed," he said.
Wiggins said the problem occurred early in the morning and the city found out about it at 6:30 a.m. that morning and it was corrected within 30 minutes.
Wiggins said the city would have found out about it sooner but the alarm indicating there was a problem also failed. The city is now appealing the calculation of the fine, since it believes it is too high.
Wiggins said Union was not given proper credit for foreseeing the potential problem and having a system in place for preventing it. Wiggins also said the city did not get credit for the fact that the problem did not involve operator error.
“It was purely mechanical," he said.
Wiggins said he believes DEQ’s formula for determining fines calls for them to be lower when a violation is not caused by operator failure. He said that based upon Oregon Administrative Rules the fine should be at least a third less.
“We believe the fine should be no more than $2,100," he said.
The city administrator said the city told the DEQ about the violation the same day it occurred.
Penalties were also issued to Coos Bay, Sandy and Albany, ranging from $2,250 to $62,290.
