Union County Sheriff's deputy Patricia Kelly holds Kaladin Rasmussen at the Union Winter Wonderland parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Nearly a hundred residents watched the parade and Christmas tree lighting at the annual event.
The City of Union held its annual Christmas tree lighting and parade, which was the ending to a day full of holiday festivities throughout the city on Saturday, Dec. 4.
“It’s just a really nice way to start the holiday season,” Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage said. “I think it’s growing every year.”
Residents and visitors alike lined Main Street in downtown Union to view the 24 floats taking part in the parade. Those who participated in the parade competed for the top prize, which went to the Catherine Creek Community Center.
“People are really stepping it up with the float ideas,” Beverage said.
Earlier in the day, local crafters set up shop at the Catherine Creek Community Center to sell their hand-crafted items. LaVon Hall, a member of the Historic Union Community Hall Board, noted how pleased she was with the ability to hold events in the newly recovered community center, once home of the Methodist Church.
“We’re blessed to be able to have this space, where we can have the community together,” she said.
The craft show also included activities for children, and Santa was in attendance for pictures.
According to Beverage and Historic Union Community Hall Board president Tara Richter, the community center will host regular craft shows, live music and gatherings this winter.
Kids had another chance to tell Santa what they want for Christmas following the parade. Saint Nicholas greeted attendees outside of Union's Hometown Hardware Store, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars served chili and cornbread.
The Union Lions also hosted the 46th annual Union Lions Basketball Tournament on Friday and Saturday, which hauled in big crowds as local teams hit the hardwood. Both the Union boys and girls basketball teams won the tournament.
An open house at Buffalo Peak Golf Course concluded the day. The meet and greet allowed individuals to inquire about the golf course, which was recently named Oregon Golf Association's facility of the year.
“We had a lot of people step up to help, more than we’ve ever had before,” Beverage said. “The weather cooperated too, which is always nice. It was a great time.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.