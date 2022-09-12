LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council received more than $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and will be holding a work session and virtual town hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, to discuss where the money would best be spent.

“I have some strong thoughts on where it should go, but I'm really open to see what kind of input we get from people," La Grande Mayor Steve Clements said during a recent council meeting. 

