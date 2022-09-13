Smoke lingers over Mount Emily on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The smoke from Wallowa County wildfires that has lingered in Union County is projected to be swept out starting late Sept. 13, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
LA GRANDE — The days of smoke and haze are expected to end soon in the Grande Ronde Valley.
The smoke from Wallowa County wildfires that has lingered for about the past five days is projected to be swept out starting late Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
“This will be the last day there will be smoke," said Matt Callihan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton .
The smoke and haze will be scoured out by a low-pressure system bringing in moister air.
“We are finally going to start getting a maritime push," Callihan said.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a slight chance of thunderstorms on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14, and a slight chance of showers beginning Friday, Sept. 16, through the weekend.
Some of the moisture Northeastern Oregon will be receiving, Callihan said, will be from remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, which hit Mexico as a hurricane late last week before striking portions of California.
Callihan said smoke has been lingering over Union County because of a high-pressure system that has been preventing weather systems from traveling over the area.
“There is a ridge of high pressure from the southeast,” the meteorologist said. “When that breaks down the winds will come in.”
The National Weather Service is predicting that La Grande will have a high temperature of 78 degrees on Sept. 13 and after that temperatures will gradually drop at least through Sept. 19 when the high is projected to be 61 degrees.
A portion of the projected chillier weather will be due to a mass of cold air set to come in from Alaska, Callihan said.
