LA GRANDE — Steve Hamilton took the stand Friday, July 29, in a tearful testimony against Ron Lee before facing cross examination from the defense Aug. 1.

Lee is charged with murdering his wife, Loretta Williams, in November 2018 in Cove. They were in the process of getting divorced. Hamilton also is charged with Williams' murder and has pleaded guilty on two charges of hindering.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

