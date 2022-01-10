A snowplow-equipped ATV clears Jefferson Avenue in front of the La Grande Union Pacific train station on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. The National Weather Service office in Pendleton is forecasting that temperatures from Tuesday, Jan. 11, through Saturday, Jan. 15, in the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys will remain cold and there will be little if any new snow.
LA GRANDE — No snowstorms are on the horizon for the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys, but the thick snow that arrived in late December and early January will not be leaving in the near future.
The National Weather Service office in Pendleton is forecasting that temperatures from Tuesday, Jan. 11, through Saturday, Jan. 15, in the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys will remain cold and there will be little if any snow.
The only possible precipitation is snow that may fall in the mountains surrounding the Grande Ronde Valley on the evening of Jan. 12, according to Ann Adams, a forecaster with the National Weather Service, Pendleton.
No storms are expected to roll through Northeastern Oregon for at least the next five days because of a high pressure system over it.
“A high pressure system is shunting moisture away from the inland Northwest,” Adams said.
Little of the snow present will likely melt this week, with temperatures expected to not climb past 40 degrees in either La Grande or Joseph.
The highs in La Grande and Joseph are expected to be similar throughout Jan. 11-15. La Grande’s highs are projected to be 35 degrees on Jan. 11, 38 degrees on Jan. 12, 36 degrees on Jan. 14 and 37 degrees on Jan. 15. The forecast for Joseph’s highs are 35 degrees on Jan. 11, 39 degrees on Jan. 12, 38 degrees on Jan. 14 and 37 degrees on Jan. 15, according to the National Weather Service.
The low temperatures will diverge in La Grande and Joseph in the coming days, with Joseph being significantly colder. La Grande’s average low temperature from Jan. 11-15 is forecast to be 24.2 degrees and Joseph’s is projected to be 21.6 degrees. One reason for the difference, Adams said, is the elevation difference between the two communities. Joseph’s elevation is 4,190 feet, while La Grande’s is 2,785 feet.
La Grande’s low temperatures are forecast to be 27 degrees on Jan. 11, 30 degrees on Jan. 12, 25 degrees on Jan. 13, 24 degrees on Jan. 14 and 26 degrees on Jan. 15. Joseph’s low temperatures are projected to be 24 degrees on Jan. 11, 23 degrees on Jan. 12, 22 degrees on Jan. 13, 20 degrees on Jan. 14 and 19 degrees on Jan. 15.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.