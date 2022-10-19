Riverside Park StoryWalk

Two people enjoy the weather while walking their dog along the StoryWalk path at Riverside Park in La Grande on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE — Cool, wet, fall-like weather is set to hit Northeast Oregon this weekend after a few more days of near idyllic conditions.

The National Weather Service is projecting that La Grande will have dry and sunny weather through Friday, Oct. 21, with high temperatures ranging from 70 to 76 degrees and lows of dipping down into the low 40s.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.