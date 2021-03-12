PENDLETON — With piles of snow still melting all around, it’s no surprise to locals the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service in Pendleton reported temperatures at La Grande averaged colder than usual in February.
The National Weather Service in a press release stated the average February temperature here was slightly colder than normal. The average temperature was 32.9 degrees, which was 1.5 degrees below normal.
High temperatures averaged 40.5 degrees in Feburary, 2.4 degrees below normal for La Grande. The warmest day was Feb. 1, which reached 52 degrees. The average low temperature was 25.3 degrees, 0.6 degrees below normal. The lowest recorded temperature was 10 degrees on Feb. 14.
Along with the late-winter snowstorms, there were 21 days in Feburary with a low temperature below 32 degrees. There were three days when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees, according to the release.
It also was a wetter month than usual. Precipitation was 1.31 inches above normal with a total of 2.45 inches. Measurable precipitation — at least .01 inch — was received on 17 days. The heaviest was 1.17 inches reported on Feb. 15.
The higher precipitation during February contributed to this year’s tally so far of 3.60 inches, which is 0.83 inches above normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at La Grande has been 8.18 inches, the release stated, which is 0.43 inches above normal. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.46 inches.
Locals, however, might disagree with the greatest depth of snow reported by NOAA: 4 inches on Feb. 26.
The outlook for March from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. The press release noted normal highs for La Grande rise from 47 degrees at the start of March to 55 degrees at the end of March. Normal lows rise from 28 degrees to 33 degrees.
