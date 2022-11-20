LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University’s second colloquium of the year will focus on a public health-oriented approach to avalanche education.

Kelly Rice-McNeil will be the featured speaker as she opens the discussion on how such an approach could be used to learn from the recent program evaluation of the American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education, the country’s largest nonprofit provider of avalanche education.

