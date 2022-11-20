LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University’s second colloquium of the year will focus on a public health-oriented approach to avalanche education.
Kelly Rice-McNeil will be the featured speaker as she opens the discussion on how such an approach could be used to learn from the recent program evaluation of the American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education, the country’s largest nonprofit provider of avalanche education.
McNeil’s presentation will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 4-5 p.m. in Ackerman hall, room 210. Rice-McNeil is the primary adviser and associate professor for the community health concentration in EOU's Health and Human Performance Department. She is also an avalanche instructor and forecaster as well as a program evaluator, assessing the effectiveness of existing programs.
“With this information, avalanche professionals across the industry can better understand user behavior in the backcountry and, as the body of research continues to grow, make adjustments to their products — ranging from avalanche curricula to public forecasts,” Rice-McNeil said.
This presentation looks to understand what information recreational backcountry travelers use in the field, which avalanche practitioners — including forecasters, educators and guides — can then use in creating a public health-oriented framework, including extrapolating on reported post-avalanche-course behaviors. In combination with this Rice-McNeil will also discuss an impact study for the Mount Emily Recreation Area, human factors that affect backcountry users as well as talking about her sabbatical year.
