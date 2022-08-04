LA GRANDE — On Aug. 13, Union County residents will celebrate community members on the autism spectrum with flying colors.

Color the Blues for Autism Walk is an annual, family-friendly community event hosted in collaboration with the Autism Society of Oregon. Cassiopaia Smith, Union County representative for ASO, said the event is not just for those directly impacted by autism, but for allies, too.

Color the Blues Autism Walk Poster

The annual Color the Blues for Autism Walk will take place Saturday August 13th, from 10 am to 1 pm.

Shannon Golden is a reporter for The Observer.

